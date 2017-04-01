Coast leaders tell JOHO to ditch RAILA’s NASA - They gave us nothing despite the fight.

A section of elders from the Mijikenda community have urged Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, to ditch the National Super Alliance because Coast residents have no slot in the just unveiled NASA lineup.





According to the elders, NASA gave Joho nothing during the naming of its line-up despite his commitment and dedication to ensure that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, do not retain power in the forthcoming polls.





The patron of the elders, Rama Mwangombe, claimed that leaders from the Coast have not been given any deal despite their contribution in the alliance.





“We urge our son (Joho) to move out of NASA, this is because he was not given any opportunity in the umbrella body. NASA has no party that owes its origin in the Coast, unlike other co-principals,” Mwangombe said.





The elders’ remarks were echoed by the chairman of the Kaya Elders Council, Abdalla Mnyenze, who claimed that residents of this area have been misused for many years, adding that time has come for them to stand up and say no.





The Kenyan DAILY POST