Clerk Job in Kenya

Position: Warehouse Clerk

Location: Nakuru

Nature of Job: Full time

Salary: Kshs 30,000

Summary: Our client seeks to recruit a warehouse clerk with at least 3 years’ experience in an FMCG or a manufacturing company

Duties and Responsibilities

· Organize warehouse well- products and items in stock.

· Pull products against orders

· Supervise the loading team

· Maintain and document products’ security, and safety information

· Supervise incoming and outgoing stocks and update stock records to ensure availability of items

· Maintain and manage warehouse operations

· Implement best practices in managing and operating warehouse

· Maintain warehouse premises clean and neat

· Stock and store Warehouse with products, supplies and equipment

Key Requirements and Skills

· Diploma/Degree in purchase and supplies

· At least 3 years’ experience in the same capacity in an FMCG or Manufacturing company

· A good team player with excellent communication skills

· Mature, responsible and well organized

info@royalagencies.org If qualified send CV stating your experience, skills and qualifications to

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.