Clerk Job in Kenya

The Kenyan DAILY POST 04:30

Position: Warehouse Clerk
Location: Nakuru
Nature of Job: Full time
Salary: Kshs 30,000
Summary: Our client seeks to recruit a warehouse clerk with at least 3 years’ experience in an FMCG or a manufacturing company
Duties and Responsibilities
·         Organize warehouse well- products and items in stock.
·         Pull products against orders
·         Supervise the loading team
·         Maintain and document products’ security, and safety information
·         Supervise incoming and outgoing stocks and update stock records to ensure availability of items
·         Maintain and manage warehouse operations
·         Implement best practices in managing and operating warehouse
·         Maintain warehouse premises clean and neat
·         Stock and store Warehouse with products, supplies and equipment
Key Requirements and Skills
·         Diploma/Degree in purchase and supplies
·         At least 3 years’ experience in the same capacity in an FMCG or Manufacturing company
·         A good team player with excellent communication skills
·         Mature, responsible and well organized
If qualified send CV stating your experience, skills and qualifications to info@royalagencies.org
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno