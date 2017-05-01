Clerk Job in Kenya

Clerk Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 04:30
Location: Nakuru
Nature of Job: Full time
Salary: Kshs 30,000
Summary: Our client seeks to recruit a warehouse clerk with at least 3 years’ experience in an FMCG or a manufacturing company
Duties and Responsibilities
· Organize warehouse well- products and items in stock.
· Pull products against orders
· Supervise the loading team
· Maintain and document products’ security, and safety information
· Supervise incoming and outgoing stocks and update stock records to ensure availability of items
· Maintain and manage warehouse operations
· Implement best practices in managing and operating warehouse
· Maintain warehouse premises clean and neat
· Stock and store Warehouse with products, supplies and equipment
Key Requirements and Skills
· Diploma/Degree in purchase and supplies
· At least 3 years’ experience in the same capacity in an FMCG or Manufacturing company
· A good team player with excellent communication skills
· Mature, responsible and well organized
If qualified send CV stating your experience, skills and qualifications to info@royalagencies.orgOnly the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.