Clerk Assistant Job in Kenya (87K)

Principal Clerk Assistant

JG “Q”

Salary Info: Basic Salary 89,748; House Allowance 28,000; Commuter Allowance 14,000

Applications are invited from qualified persons for the above vacant position.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Offering advice on County Assembly procedures and practices to the Speaker, other Presiding officers and Members of County Assembly.

· Assisting in ensuring adherence to parliamentary procedure, practice, conventions, tradition and etiquette.

· Coordinating operations of a group of functions in any of the divisions such as Procedural, Research, Committees and Legislative.

· Offering administrative services to various types of Assembly committees including CASB.

· Coordinating operations of the Speaker’s Chambers.

· Research involving search for fresh information/facts by consulting appropriate sources like documents or persons.

· Coordinating operations and functions of the legislature such as activities pertaining to seminars and conferences for members of County Assembly and Staff.

· Preparing the Order Papers.

· Drafting and preparing votes and proceedings of plenary sittings.

Requirements

· Served in the Grade of Senior Clerk Assistant 1 or in a comparable position for a minimum period of three (3) years

· Bachelors Degree in Social Sciences or Political Science/Sociology/Economics/Public Administration/Law/Business Administration/Education or its equivalent from a recognized institution

· Certificate in Management from a recognized institution

· Proficiency in computer application skills

· Demonstrated integrity and professional competence as reflected in work performance and results.

· Demonstrated Leadership Skills Application Process

How to Apply

All applicants should attach copies of current clearances from CID, HELB, KRA, EACC and from any of the Credit Reference Bureaus to their application. Applications in a sealed envelope together with the detailed curriculum vitae, copies of academic and professional certificates, national identity card, testimonials, clearances and any other relevant supporting documents clearly marked the post applied for on the right hand side of the envelope should be addressed to:

THE CLERK COUNTY ASSEMBLY OF NYERI

P.O. BOX 162-10100

NYERI

So as to be received on or before Wednesday 7th June, 2017.

All the positions are on Permanent and Pensionable terms. Only qualified and shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.