Classic 105’s MAINA KAGENI pays glowing tribute to fallen Churchill Show comedian, AYEIYA

Classic 105 presenter, Maina Kageni, has paid a moving tribute to the late Emmanuel Makori aka Ayeiya Poa Poa.





The popular Churchill Show comedian died last week in a grisly road accident.





Maina is the latest celebrity to eulogize the comedian, who was laid to rest at his home in Nyansiongo in Nyamira County on Friday.





Speaking on air, Maina said:





“He enriched our lives for the longest time ever. The first time I met this guy was during top comic, and the moment he stepped on stage… let me tell you about comedy … comedy is the hardest thing ever. You know you can play a song, 20 times, but you can’t tell the same joke twice. And this guy was one of those people you could see he’s got a bright future.”





“He went through a beautiful part of his story from top comic to the Churchill Show then he went through a very bad spell and I wondered is he going to be okay? But he came back and he was bigger and better than ever’.





He added: “To his family, you are in our thoughts and prayers. To Ayeiya, you know, you gave us such great moments, it’s impossible to forget you. What annoys me, though, is his age. When I see young people go at their prime. It just melts me. It’s my biggest regret. But we cannot argue with God’s will. So Ayeiya Poa Poa ‘kayamba kwako’.”





Ayeiya’s former employer Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill also said:





“Emmanuel Makori will rest this Friday. The good thing about Makori is that he received Jesus as his personal saviour. He was a team leader, very sober very intelligent, we are gonna miss you.”





RIP.



