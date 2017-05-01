City businessman who used to smash LILLIAN MULI leaves gold-diggers salivating, See his ride (PHOTO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Media News 06:26
Friday, 26 May 2017 - Youthful city businessman, Ben Kangangi, who was rumoured to be smashing Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, left city gold-diggers salivating after he flossed his classy Bentley.
Ben shared a photo washing the classy Bentley on his Instagram page and ladies went wild.
Nairobi gold-diggers love such men.
See the photo that he posted in the next page
Page 1 2