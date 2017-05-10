Church vows to excommunicate members who visited UHURU at State House for handouts.

Wednesday, May 10, 2017 - The Nomiya Church in Bondo has threatened to kick out its members who visited President Uhuru at State House last week and supported his re-election bid.





The delegation from the church led by Eng. Caleb Olali met the President on May 2 at State House Nairobi.





However, Nomiya Church Kenya Archbishop, Moses Okech, claims Mr Olali is an imposter and does not hold any position in the church.





Assistant Archbishop, Jared Gondi, said the leadership of the church would soon meet to endorse the decision.





“As the leadership of Nomiya Church, we will be forced to…



