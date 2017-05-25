Chinese couples stage mass wedding at the newly completed Nairobi SGR terminus (PHOTOs)

Thursday, May 25, 2017 - Chinese couples who have been working on the Mombasa-Nairobi SGR tied the knot at the new Nairobi Terminus in a colorful ceremony.





Among the four couples, three met in Kenya while the other had known each other back home before coming to the country to work on the SGR that will be commissioned by President Uhuru next week.





One groom by the name Wang Xiaoyu, who works as a technical supervisor at the Nairobi Terminus while his new wife, Zhang Weiping, also works for CRBC as an accountant, said they associated their love and marriage to the new railway.





“We met here in Kenya and got married in this beautiful country. Kenya will always remain etched in our minds wherever we shall be. It is a country we cherish and whose people are very hospitable,”





