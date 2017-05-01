CHILOBA spits in DUALE’s face even after defending the commission so loudly against RAILA

Sunday May 21, 2017 - National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, has a bone to pick with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).





This is after the commission denied his constituency of Garisa Town enough kits for voter verification.





This comes even as Duale has packaged himself as a strong defender of IEBC against the Opposition and has literally been taking ‘bullets’ for the commission





Duale has..



