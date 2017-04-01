Chaos in LUO Nyanza after RAILA gives his relative an ODM certificate despite losing nominations.

Friday May 5, 2017 - Chaos and pandemonium rocked Kisumu City on Friday after residents accused Orange Democratic Movement of issuing certificates to Raila Odinga’s relatives who lost in the just concluded Orange Party primaries.





On Thursday , ODM gave the nomination certificate to Amos Odote who is vying for MCA in Kisumu and denied Ken Ooko, the aspirant who won.





The residents claimed that Ooko got 6,337 votes while Odote was fourth with 417.





The demonstrators blocked Ahero-Awasi Road where they lit bonfires before storming ODM's office and painting it red for Jubilee Party colours.





One protester identified as John Muga said that they will not vote for any ODM candidates on August 8 th if their candidate is not given the certificate.





"We cannot allow the issuance of certificates based on whether Raila knows their parents or is a relative," Muga said.





He said “No Ken No Raila", that the party must respect the people's will and that they would rather vote for President Uhuru Kenyatta who appears to be more democratic than the opposition deity.





The Kenyan DAILY POST