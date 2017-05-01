Caught on CCTV robbing with a pistol, PETER alias KARISH is a dangerous thug in Kayole (PHOTO).

Saturday, 20 May 2017 - A dangerous criminal from Kayole has been exposed.





His name is Peter Kariuki alias Karish, an armed gangster who targets business premises.





He was caught on CCTV robbing a businessman at gunpoint and his photo posted on social media by under-cover cop, Hessy.





Hessy posted the photo saying,





“ Kijana ni # PeterKariukiNyambura aka Karish mwalimu.Mathake anauza githeri pale Mihango.Kijana anahangaisha raia ile mbaya.Utajua hujui.





See his photo in the next page and report to the nearest police station if you see him.



