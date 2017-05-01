Caught on Camera: Crazy road rage escalates into a full blown fight (VIDEO)

Tuesday, May 9, 2017 - This video of two drivers getting into a full blown fight in the middle of the road is probably the craziest episode of road rage you will ever come across.





The aggressor didn’t know what hit him as he was knocked out stiff.





His accomplice was no match either, as he was choked and left gasping for breath.





Well, this is why some wise guy talked about choosing battles carefully for you never know who you are dealing with.





Watch the video below.



