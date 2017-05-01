CAROLINE MUTUKO is mad over the SGR and wants UHURU to hear this before the launch (VIDEO)

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - The first phase of the much talked about Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) is complete and will be officially launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta next week.





The President and top government officials will take a symbolic ride to Mombasa on 30th May and then it will be open to members of the public from June 1st.





However, former radio queen, Caroline Mutoko, is not impressed by the preparations ahead of the launch and wants the President to fix a few things to make the day a success.





Watch the video below.



