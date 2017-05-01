Career Opportunities at MFP Ltd Kenya

Milyas Flavoured popcorn brings an absolute new craving to the market with its signature sweet and savory popcorn. With the carefully selected assorted flavors, our products serve a broad spectrum of clientele age groups; from the curious little one to sweet and non-sweet-tooth grownups. It’s certainly a

Store Keeper

o Job Type Full Time

o Qualification First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC)

o Experience 1 year

o Location Nairobi

o Job Field Procurement / Store-keeping / Supply Chain





JOB SUMMARY



Receives, verifies and sells merchandise. Provides information to and assists customers. Prepares purchase requisitions. Maintains inventory and prepares reports.





RESPONSIBILITIES



• Receive, unpack, and track merchandise.

• Move goods from the warehouse to the loading dock.

• Keeps a record of all items that enter or leave the stockroom and inspect for damaged goods.

• Retrieve customer orders and ready them for delivery.

• Must weigh, measure, check, sample, and keep accurate records on materials, supplies, and other equipment that enters a warehouse.

• Issue material to production department as per material request note.

• Verify the quantity and quality of items they are assigned, checking for defects and recording what they find.

• Prepare reports on warehouse inventory levels.

• Daily material consumption entries.

• Compile reports on the progress of work and on any production problems that arise.

• Set workers’ schedules, estimate costs, keep track of materials, and write special orders for new materials.

• Keep track of and record all outgoing and incoming shipments and ensure that they have been filled correctly.

• Ensure that orders are correctly processed in their company’s computer system

• Prepare and update stock sheet

• Maintains equipment and instruments. Ensures cleanliness of work areas





QUALIFICATIONS

• Proficiency in MS Word, MS Excel and MS Outlook a must

• One year experience in procurement is necessary

• Basic math skills are necessary

• Excellent Communication skills – both written and spoken

• Accuracy and attention to detail is a MUST

• Must be organized, neat and able to meet deadlines.

• Excellent time management skills and ability to multi-task.

Administrative Assistant

o Job Type Full Time

o Qualification OND

o Location Nairobi

o Job Field Administration / Secretarial

Job Description

You will support managers and employees through a variety of tasks related to organization and communication. The administration job scope includes communicating via phone and email ensuring that all administrative duties are completed accurately and delivered with high quality and in a timely manner.

RESPONSIBILITIES



• Provide general administrative and clerical support including mailing, invoicing, scanning and copying to Management.

• Answer calls from customers regarding their inquiries, receiving and directing visitors, word processing, creating spreadsheets and presentations

• Processing orders and routing calls to appropriate departments.

• In charge of company involvement in trade shows and events

• In charge of tracking budgets and expenses, and communicating with external service providers

• Maintain electronic and hard copy filing system

• Open, sort and distribute incoming correspondence

• Perform data entry and scan documents

• Manage calendar for Managing Director

• Run company’s errands and attend to office supplies

• Answer calls from customers regarding their inquiries

• Prepare and modify documents including correspondence, reports, drafts, memos and emails

• Schedule and coordinate meetings, appointments and travel arrangements for Managers

• Maintain office supplies for department

• Monitor activity and posting content for the organization’s social media channels.

• Perform any other duties as assigned.

Outlet Assistant – 3 positions

o Job Type Full Time

o Qualification OND

o Location Nairobi

o Job Field Procurement / Store-keeping / Supply Chain

RESPONSIBILITIES

• Responsible for opening and closing the assigned work station

• Ensure that the popping machines are in good working condition before starting to pop the corn

• Accountable for all products, raw materials and ingredients at the respective work station

• Responsible for sweeping, mopping the floors, wiping the work stations and counters

• Responsible for conducting a daily stock take at the opening and closing of the station

• Responsible for arrange the popcorn on the display counter

• Take customers’ orders and serve the customers

• Responsible for sales at the assigned outlet

• Responsible for popping the corn the different flavor of corn

• Ensure that stickers are stamped and stuck to the tubs

• Packing the popcorn and sealing the tubs

• Ensure that all product labels are put to the standards required

• Re-order the various popcorn flavors, raw materials and ingredients at the re-order level

• Responsible for stock control and Management in the specific work station allocated

• Wash all scoops and utensils used in the popping process.

• Recording of sales made

• Account for all sales made and to transfer the cash on MPESA at the close of business

QUALIFICATIONS

• Minimum qualification: Diploma in Hotel Management or Customer Service

• Proficiency in MS Word, MS Excel and MS Outlook a must

• Excellent communication skills

• An outgoing and pleasant personality

• Team player

• Customer centric

• Ability to call out to clients and make a sale

• The ability to be on their feet for most of the day and may be required to lift large amounts of stock.

• Aged between 24-26 years

Service Manager

o Job Type Full Time

o Qualification OND BA/BSc/HND

o Experience 3 years

o Location Nairobi

o Job Field Administration / Secretarial

The Service Manager is responsible for overseeing the entire operations for the business and ensuring that all the stores run efficiently and that the customers are satisfied with the quality of products and service they receive.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

OPERATIONAL MANAGEMENT

• Oversee and manage all areas of the store and make final decisions on matters of importance upon consultation with the Director.

• Maintain professional store image, including cleanliness, proper uniforms, and appearance standards.

• Responsible for ensuring consistent high quality of food preparation and service.

• Ensure that proper security procedures are in place to protect employees, guests and company assets.

• In charge of taking orders from the web store and ensuring that the orders are taken, paid for and delivered.

• Check quality of deliveries and documentation.

• Responsible for stock control and inventory management.

• Arrange for maintenance and repair of equipment and other services

• Prepare and analyze management reports

• Reporting to and attending regular meetings with head office representatives.

FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT

• Responsible for ensuring that all financial (invoices, reporting) and personnel/payroll related administrative duties are completed accurately, on time and in accordance with company policies and procedures.

• Controls costs by reviewing portion control and quantities of preparation; minimizing waste; ensuring high quality of preparation.

• Ensure cash management procedures are completed accurately.

• Implement and oversee cost cutting measures.

• Maximizing profits and achieving sales targets set by head office.

PEOPLE MANAGEMENT

• Recruiting and orientating new staff.

• Training and developing existing staff.

• Motivating and encouraging staff to achieve targets, and, when necessary, termination of employees.

• Prepare and supervise staffing schedules and rotas to ensure that the store is sufficiently staffed at all times.

• Schedule periodic staff meetings to ensure correct interpretation of policies and obtain feedback from staff members.

• Ensure compliance with operational standards and company policies.

• Provide direction to employees regarding operational and procedural issues.

• Develop employees by providing ongoing feedback, establishing performance expectations and by conducting performance reviews.

• Maintain employee records.

HEALTH AND SAFETY

• Ensure a safe working environment to reduce the risk of injury and accidents.

• Ensuring standards of hygiene are maintained and that the outlet complies with health and safety regulations.

CUSTOMER RELATIONS



• Ensure positive guest service at all times.

• Handling customer queries.

• Respond to complaints, taking any and all appropriate actions to turn dissatisfied guests into return guests.

• Investigate and resolve complaints concerning product quality and service.

ONLINE PRESENCE



• Ecommerce

• Facebook

• Twitter

• Instagram

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Educational /Professional Qualifications

• Degree/Diploma in a relevant field

• Must have a minimum of 3 years work experience in an operations position.

• Work experience in food or service industry is an added advantage.

• MS Office proficient

• Operating knowledge of a POS is an added advantage

Skills and Abilities

• Excellent communication skills

• Excellent organizational skills

• Strong customer service skills

• Outgoing personality

• Strong leadership, motivational and people skills

• Must be able to handle the pressures of simultaneously coordinating a wide range of activities and recommend appropriate solutions to the outlet problems

Others

• 28 years and above

