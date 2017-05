Career Opportunities at MFP Ltd Kenya

• Responsible for opening and closing the assigned work station• Ensure that the popping machines are in good working condition before starting to pop the corn• Accountable for all products, raw materials and ingredients at the respective work station• Responsible for sweeping, mopping the floors, wiping the work stations and counters• Responsible for conducting a daily stock take at the opening and closing of the station• Responsible for arrange the popcorn on the display counter• Take customers’ orders and serve the customers• Responsible for sales at the assigned outlet• Responsible for popping the corn the different flavor of corn• Ensure that stickers are stamped and stuck to the tubs• Packing the popcorn and sealing the tubs• Ensure that all product labels are put to the standards required• Re-order the various popcorn flavors, raw materials and ingredients at the re-order level• Responsible for stock control and Management in the specific work station allocated• Wash all scoops and utensils used in the popping process.• Recording of sales made• Account for all sales made and to transfer the cash on MPESA at the close of business