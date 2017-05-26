Boda Boda rider murders his University LOVER then commits suicide in her hostel! This is SAD

Friday, May 26, 2017 - A male boda boda operator killed her University girlfriend and then took his life in the lady’s room in what looks like love gone sour.





The man has been identified as Samson Obwocha, 23, while the lady is a second year student at Kisii University pursing Bsc. (Math and Chemistry).





The lady’s lifeless body was found tidily covered in her bed in one of the private hostels a few meters from the college.





The assailant then committed suicide using a bed sheet and his body was found hanging from the roof.





According to neighbours, the murderer played loud music to avoid raising alarm.





He left behind a suicide note indicating that they had a…



