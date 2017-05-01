Blow to UHURU/ RUTO as their nefarious plot against KALONZO explodes in their faces - Nothing left

Thursday May 11, 2017 - It is a sigh of relief for Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, who is also the National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s running mate, after the High Court stopped the de-registration of his foundation.





In her ruling, Justice Roselyne Aburili also stopped the Non-Governmental Organization Coordinating Board from freezing bank accounts of the Kalonzo Musyoka Foundation (KMF).





Aburili issued the orders after KMF, through a law firm, Musyoka Murambi, claimed that the move by the NGO board was in breach of the law after it emerged that the foundation was not allowed to answer to the allegations of financial impropriety before a decision to shut it down was made.





The ruling is a big blow to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, who have been accused of targeting Kalonzo through his foundation.





