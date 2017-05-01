Blow to UHURU/ RUTO as Kisii point man, MAANGI, defects back to NASA - The ground is hostile

Tuesday May 16, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s bid to woo Kisii voters ahead of the August General Election has suffered a severe blow after his point man in the region defected to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA).





Kisii Deputy Governor, Joash Maangi, who had defected from ODM to Jubilee, rejoined Raila’s party and NASA on Tuesday saying he was misled into joining Uhuru’s Jubilee.





Speaking when he..



