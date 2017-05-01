Blow to UHURU/ RUTO as Kisii point man, MAANGI, defects back to NASA - The ground is hostile

..was received back to ODM and NASA by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Maangi said he was happy to be back in ODM because the region if fully behind Raila Odinga.





He noted that the people of Kisii advised him to ditch Jubilee and rejoin ODM for the sake of his political career.





He said the Kisii people were tired with Uhuru/ Ruto’s administration.





Maangi has been Jubilee's key point man in Kisii and has often hosted Deputy President William Ruto in his forays in the region.





He was seeking the Jubilee ticket to challenge James Ongwae for the Kisii Governorship but was prevailed upon by the DP to drop his bid in favour of Kisii Senator Chris Obure.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



