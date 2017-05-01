Blow to UHURU/ RUTO as IEBC disqualifies their Senator - Never joke with RAILA in LUO Nyanza

Wednesday May 31, 2017-President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has suffered a severe blow in Luo Nyanza after its Senate candidate for Homa Bay County was disqualified by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from contesting during the August 8th General Election.





IEBC rejected Jubilee Senate nominee for Homa Bay, John Ogola, after he failed to pay the mandatory nomination fee of sh50, 000.





Besides, County...



