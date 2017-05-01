Blow to UHURU/ RUTO as IEBC disqualifies their Senator - Never joke with RAILA in LUO Nyanza

..Returning Officer, Mr. Michael Kosgey, said Ogola also had some issues with the registration of his name in the IEBC system.





He noted that there were two other candidates sharing the name with Ogola.





The two had different ID numbers, making it difficult to distinguish who the real Ogola was.





The move is a big blow to Uhuru/ Ruto who are struggling to infiltrate Raila Odinga’s strongholds in the large Western region ahead of the polls.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



