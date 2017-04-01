Blow to RAILA as CHEBUKATI says NASA will not be on the ballot - UHURU will toast to this

Tuesday May 2, 2017 - The recently launched logo for the National Super Alliance (NASA) will not appear on the ballot papers during the August 8th General Election.





This was revealed by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, who said the NASA logo representing Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka’s Presidential ticket will not be on the ballot.





According to Chebukati, Raila Odinga will use his ODM logo instead, a move that is likely to confuse voters.





He said even though Raila and Kalonzo will be representing the new outfit NASA in the August elections, they will appear under their respective parties - ODM and Wiper - but not as NASA.





This was confirmed by the Registrar of Political Parties, Lucy Ndungu, who explained that the Elections Act provides for parties to form coalitions but only single entities can appear on the ballot paper.





The decision is likely to be disputed by the NASA team considering that it may split the coalition besides confusing the supporters during the elections.



