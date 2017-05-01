Blow to IEBC as court favours RAILA ODINGA in case - UHURU/ RUTO will collapse again

Tuesday May 23, 2017 - The High Court has turned down a request by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to throw out the case filed by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA), challenging the deployment of Returning Officers by the commission.





In his ruling, High Court Judge George Odunga dismissed the request by IEBC, allowing the NASA case to proceed.





Odunga declined to..



