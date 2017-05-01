Bishop says Kenyans should blame themselves for electing two corrupt leaders like UHURU/ RUTO

Wednesday May 10, 2017 - A vocal Bishop from Rift Valley has asked Kenyans not to complain about the high cost of living but instead blame themselves for electing the Jubilee Government in 2013.





Speaking on Tuesday , Catholic Diocese of Kericho’s Bishop Emmanuel Okombo said Kenyans are suffering for electing bad leaders in 2013.





“When I hear people complain that so and so is corrupt, I..



