Bishop MARGARET WANJIRU’s S3XY US-based daughter weds in Atlanta - PHOTOs

Thursday, May 25, 2017 - Bishop Margaret Wanjiru’s daughter, Purity Kariuki, wed Michael Litunda over the weekend in Atlanta, Georgia.





The colorful garden wedding was attended by close family members and a few friends.





In her address to the guests, Wanjiru, who is reeling from the Nairobi gubernatorial Jubilee primaries loss to Mike Sonko, boasted that her family is very intercultural and encouraged young Kenyans in the Diaspora to raise their children the same way and support each other.





Her first born Steven Kariuki married a woman from the Rabai tribe, while her second son, Evans Kariuki, has an African-American wife. Her son-in-law is a Luhya.





Check out the photos in the next page



