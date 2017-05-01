Big to blow to RAILA ODINGA as WETANGULA joins Jubilee – UHURU/ RUTO are going to win

Wednesday May 24, 2017 - Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, has suffered a major blow after his brother, Fred Wetangula, ditched Ford Kenya for Jubilee Party.





Fred has been Ford Kenya’s Chief Campaigner in Bungoma and also a National Super Alliance (NASA) strongman in the County led by Governor Kenneth Lusaka who is in Jubilee Party.





On Wednesday , Fred led thousands of youths to Lusaka’s office where they announced that they have joined Jubilee Party.





Fred said he, and his entire family, will campaign for President Uhuru Kenyatta in..



