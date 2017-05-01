Big boost to UHURU/ RUTO as all matatu owners in Kenya endorse UHURU for a second term.

Thursday May 25, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid has received a big boost after stakeholders in the public transport sector pledged to support him for a second term.





Addressing a press conference on Wednesday , Matatu Owners Association National Coordinator, Alex Karagacha, said that their decision to support Uhuru was because he has shown interest in the growth of the sector.





“The President has helped since he..



