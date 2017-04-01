Big blow to UHURU/ RUTO as Murang’a strongman, KEMBI GITURA, resigns from Jubile Party.

Muranga Senator, Kembi Gitura, has resigned from Jubilee Party, a week after he was thrashed in Jubilee Party primaries in Murang’a.





Kembi was beaten by youthful Kiharu MP, Irungu Kangata, who got 158, 164 votes against Kembi’s 146,207.





Speaking on Tuesday , Kembi expressed concern that the Jubilee Party was slow in dealing with petitions filed by aspirants to resolve disputes that came up after the nominations.





Gitura had filed a petition with the party’s dispute tribunal, requesting repeat polls in Kiharu and Mathioya Constituencies.





He said the election was chaotic and marred by numerous malpractices.





“I had won in 22 out of 35 electoral wards in Muranga County and I wonder how my opponent was declared the winner,” said Gitura.





Following the defeat, Gitura said he will defend his post as an independent candidate.





The Kenyan DAILY POST