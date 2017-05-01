Big blow to UHURU as MOSES Ole SAKUDA suddenly supports RAILA’s NASA/ ODM and then.....

Saturday May 27, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid in August received a big blow on Friday after his point man in Maasai land started campaigning for National Super Alliance (NASA).





Kajiado West MP, Moses Ole Sakuda, who is the Jubilee Party point man in Kajiado County endorsed Governor David Nkedianye's re-election of ODM saying he will not support Joseph Ole Lenku who is flying the Jubilee Party flag.





Sakuda who spoke at the Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi walked to the podium with a wide smile and shouted “NASA Eeeh! NASA Aaah” – causing several..



