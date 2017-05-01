Big blow to UHURU as MOSES Ole SAKUDA suddenly supports RAILA’s NASA/ ODM and then.....

...heads to turn.

The fully packed restaurant that was hosting a Maasai annual event dubbed “Esiankiki Night” went wild with applause from hundreds of Nkedianye supporters.

When he ended his speech, he looked at the crowd and gave another wide smile before saying:


“Jubilee Eeeh! Jubilee Aaah!'

But the crowd kept dead silent.

Two seconds later, the crowd went wild as shouts of NASA rent the air.

However, Sakuda maintained that he will continue campaigning for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election despite supporting Nkedianye.

