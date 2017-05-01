Big blow to RAILA ODINGA as MUSLIMs in Kenya endorse UHURU/ RUTO for a second term.Politics 05:50
Wednesday May 24, 2017 - A section of Muslim leaders paid President Uhuru Kenyatta a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday and endorsed his re-election in August.
The leaders thanked the President for appointing the highest number of Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries from the community.
The first group was composed of representatives of major Muslim organisations while the second one included more than..
