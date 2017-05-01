Big blow to RAILA ODINGA as ETALE is hospitalized after UHURU’s goons sprayed him with poison

Tuesday May 16, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential campaigns have suffered a major setback after one of his advisers was poisoned in Nairobi.





Raila’s Chief Communication Adviser, Philip Etale, was poisoned in Nairobi on Monday when he was sprayed with a “highly concentrated pepper spray”.





The incident happened outside Nation Centre and a Good Samaritan rushed him to Nairobi Hospital for specialised medical care.





"Last night's ordeal was..



