Big blow to RAILA ODINGA as ETALE is hospitalized after UHURU’s goons sprayed him with poison

The Kenyan DAILY POST 07:05

Tuesday May 16, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential campaigns have suffered a major setback after one of his advisers was poisoned in Nairobi.

Raila’s Chief Communication Adviser, Philip Etale, was poisoned in Nairobi on Monday when he was sprayed with a “highly concentrated pepper spray”.

The incident happened outside Nation Centre and a Good Samaritan rushed him to Nairobi Hospital for specialised medical care.

"Last night's ordeal was..

