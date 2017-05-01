Big blow to RAILA ODINGA as ETALE is hospitalized after UHURU’s goons sprayed him with poison

Big blow to RAILA ODINGA as ETALE is hospitalized after UHURU’s goons sprayed him with poisonPolitics 07:05
Tuesday May 16, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential campaigns have suffered a major setback after one of his advisers was poisoned in Nairobi.
Raila’s Chief Communication Adviser, Philip Etale, was poisoned in Nairobi on Monday when he was sprayed with a “highly concentrated pepper spray”.
The incident happened outside Nation Centre and a Good Samaritan rushed him to Nairobi Hospital for specialised medical care.
"Last night's ordeal was..
Page 1 2