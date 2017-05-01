Big blow to RAILA as MUTHAMA dumps NASA and Wiper - Is he headed to UHURU/ RUTO?

Monday May 8, 2017 - The National Super Alliance (NASA) suffered a big blow on Monday after Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, dumped Wiper Democratic Movement, which is an affiliate party of the alliance.





Making the announcement at his Gigiri office, Muthama said that he abandoned Wiper after realizing it is a village party and it is not a national party like Jubilee Party.





Muthama also accused former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka who is the Wiper party leader of dictatorship and imposing incompetent leaders on Kambas.





Muthama cited massive irregularities and..



