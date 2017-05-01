Big blow to KALONZO as KAMBA billionaire supports UHURU! Donates trucks and campaign materials.

Monday May 15, 2017 - A prominent billionaire from Ukambani region has ditched the National Super Alliance (NASA) and joined Jubilee Party.





Peter Mathoka, who is a Nairobi based businessman, led a delegation of Ukambani leaders to State House, Nairobi, where they met the President before he flew to United Kingdom.





Mathoka said he will support Jubilee because of its track record.





Mathoka donated over 20 vehicles to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s presidential campaigns and also said he will head the...



