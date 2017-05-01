Believe what you want but SGR is not UHURU’s project, it is KIBAKI and RAILA’s -Presidential candidate

..government of national unity," said Aukot.

The lawyer-cum politician took a swipe at Uhuru's administration saying that the 400 billion shilling project has in fact pulled Kenyans into a lot of debt.

"What the Jubilee Government has done is to use the SGR as a basis of more borrowing," he said.


Meanwhile, NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has maintained that SGR is his project saying he started the project when he served as a Prime Minister during the Mkate Nusu Government.

“SGR is my project and Uhuru is taking all credit for it,” Raila.

