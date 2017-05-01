Believe it or not, this is a church in session and not a club in downtown Nairobi (VIDEO)

Wednesday, May 10, 2017 - Believe it or not, this is a church in session somewhere in the DRC.





For a moment, you would think it’s a club somewhere in downtown Nairobi but actually it is a church service.





This is some of the measures modern churches have employed to attract youth to their churches by making services lively and even accommodating contemporary dance moves.





The crazy dance moves in this church will blow you away





Watch the video below.



