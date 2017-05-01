Banking Jobs in Kenya - Kenya Commercial Bank

Kenya Commercial Bank Limited is registered as a non-operating holding company which started operations as a licensed banking institution with effect from January 1, 2016. The holding company oversees KCB Kenya – incorporated with effect from January 1, 2016 – and all KCB’s regional units in Uganda, Tanzania,

The Position:

Reporting to the Executive Director, KCB Foundation, the purpose of the role is knowledge management as well as to provide technical leadership to capture program intervention results, ensure high-quality, timely, valid and verifiable data collection and analysis, and develop and implement a learning agenda to inform policy makers and other stakeholders of the lessons learned.





Key Responsibilities:

o Development of the monitoring and evaluation framework, system, process and tools

o Oversee implementation of M&E tools and systems to improve ability to collect, interpret and aggregate data that demonstrate impact and program accountability and progress

o Develop and support the design and implementation of end of project evaluations, surveys and other components of the program M&E system.

o Develop high quality quantitative and qualitative methods and participatory methodologies to monitor program quality for performance and results.

o Lead all M&E initiatives for the project including monitoring data quality, tracking the progress of activities, and informing staff capacity building initiatives

o Provide training to staff, primary stakeholders, and implementing partners on M&E components in project design; such as monitoring plan, assessments, reviews, surveys and evaluations.

o Provide quality and timely submission of all required project reports and document the lessons learned, best practices and innovations. Reports include technical reports, peer review publications and reviews surveillance, research and evaluation publications.

o Manage monitoring and evaluation officers and subcontractors.

o Provide ongoing oversight and technical assistance in designing and implementing monitoring and evaluation activities





The Person:

To be considered for the role, the successful applicant should have the following:

o Bachelor’s Degree in either Administration, Information Management, Project Management, Social Sciences or Finance from a recognized University.

o Master’s Degree and/or Professional qualifications in Monitoring & Evaluation will be an added advantage.

o At least 6 years’ experience in Monitoring & Evaluation in NGOs.

o At least 2 years’ experience working in financial and budget management.

o At least 3 years’ experience in program design and report writing.

o Good management skills including organizational, communication and problem solving skills.

o Strong leadership skills.

o Good interpersonal skills.

o Excellent planning, organizing, and analytical skills.

Head of Finance, KCB Bank South Sudan

The Position:

Reporting to the Managing Director, the Head of Finance KCB Bank South Sudan will provide overall management of the Finance function; preparation of Bank’s Strategic and Financial plans; provide financial reports including statutory reporting. The role holder will also be responsible for ensuring submission of tax returns to relevant Regulatory Authorities and coordinate Audit including Central Bank Inspection ensuring compliance to IFRS, set Prudential guidelines and Financial principles.





Key Responsibilities:

o Preparation of accurate and timely financial reports for internal and external users.

o Preparation of statutory reports for submission to the Central Bank.

o Ensure compliance to International Financial Reporting Standards, prudential guidelines, country laws and regulations.

o Coordinate all audits of the bank including- internal audit, external audit, Central Bank inspection, and Taxation audits.

o Timely payment of Taxes and submission of returns as outlined in the South Sudan Taxation Act.

o Preparation of reports requested by management from time to time for decision making.

o Financial controls through regular monitoring of spend against approved budget.

o Prepare the quarterly financial reports for consolidation with the Group.

o Preparation of the Bank’s strategic and financial plan.

o Overseeing procurement process as per laid down policy; participate in other Management Committees such as EXCOM, ALCO, Credit, Risk, IT Steering Committees.

o Manage the general ledger and monitor reconciliations including the Bank’s financial performance.

o Monitoring of costs against approved budgets.

o Overseeing payment of Bank obligations, ensure authorization and validation of all invoices.

o Provide MIS to EXCOM and Branches for decision making.





The Person:

For the above position, the successful applicant should have the following:

o University degree in a Business related area from a recognized institution.

o Professional qualification in CPA/ACCA or an equivalent is a requirement. Master’s degree in Finance or a Business related field is an added advantage.

o Minimum of 6 years’ Banking experience of which one must have had 4 years’ experience in Senior management role within the Finance Function.

o Sound experience in Financial and Management reporting in accordance with IFRS/IAS.

o A good understanding of market & operational risk should be demonstrated.

o Excellent analytical and problem solving skills; must also have strong attention to detail.

o Effective business writing and professional communication skills.

o Strong leadership skills with demonstrated competencies in championing high performance.

o Ability to work closely with various Business Units whilst retaining independence

Finance and Administration Manager, KCB Foundation

The Position:

Reporting to the Executive Director, KCB Foundation, the role is required to lead and develop an internal team to support the following areas: finance, business planning and budgeting, liaising with the KCB HR division on human resources, administration, and the IT Division on related matters.

Key Responsibilities:

o Analyze and present financial reports in an accurate and timely manner; clearly communicate monthly and annual financial statements; collate financial reporting materials for all donor segments, and oversee all financial, project and grant accounting.

o Coordinate and lead the annual audit process, liaise with external auditors and the finance committee of the board of directors; assess any changes necessary.

o Oversee and lead annual budgeting and planning process in conjunction with the Chief of Party; administer and review all financial plans and budgets; monitor progress and changes and keep senior leadership team abreast of the organization’s financial status.

o Manage cash flow and forecasting. Implement a robust contracts management and financial management/ reporting system; ensure that the contract billing and collection schedule is adhered to and that financial data and cash flow are steady and support operational requirements.

o Update and implement all necessary business policies and accounting practices; improve the finance department’s overall policy and procedure manual. Effectively communicate and present the critical financial matters to the board of directors.

o Working in collaboration with the KCB HR Division, further develop KCBF human resources and administration, enhancing professional development, compensation and benefits, performance evaluation, training and recruiting.

o Ensure that recruiting processes are consistent and streamlined.

o Establish and manage a comprehensive training program to educate employees regarding staff tools, policies and procedures.

o Work closely and transparently with all external partners including third-party vendors and consultants.

o Oversee administrative functions as well as facilities to ensure efficient and consistent operations.





The Person:

To be considered for the position, the successful applicant should have the following:

o A University Degree in a business related field from a recognized university.

o A Master’s Degree in any relevant field will be an added advantage.

o Fully qualified Accountant (CPA, ACCA, ACA or equivalent).

o At least 7 years management experience in a busy environment, which should include financial planning and Management reporting.

o Sound knowledge of the financial industry, accounting principles and regulatory guidelines.

o Excellent planning, problem solving and analytical skills.

o Excellent report writing skills.

o Knowledge and hands on experience in office automation tools.

Bancassurance Manager – Central Region

The Position:

Reporting to the Head of Sales and Business Development – Bancassurance, the role holder will be responsible for the insurance business growth and development in Central Region to generate revenues to support the Bancassurance growth strategy.

Key Responsibilities:

o Offer oversight in the execution of Bancassurance business strategy at assigned Regions coordinating consumer awareness and supporting staff in Sales Activations.

o Drive the achievement of the set financial targets while delivering consistent, seamless and trusted customer service to ensure customer retention and loyalty.

o Work closely with the Branch management team ensuring that set Bancassurance targets are met.

o Provide requisite support to Bancassurance teams whilst ensuring adherence to laid down processes, policies and procedures.

o Champion Bancassurance cross-sell opportunities across the Regional Branches.

o Formulate plans to harness business opportunities at assigned regions and support in implementing these initiatives.

o Provide technical guidance and ensure continuous training of Bancassurance Sales teams within assigned regions.





Qualifications and Requirements:

o University degree in a Business related course

o AIIK Diploma or ACI Diploma ( minimum of 4 Credits is preferred)

o At least 7 years’ working experience in insurance marketing or relationship management in the Insurance industry with good understanding of motor and non-motor insurance products

o Proven sales track record within Banking, MFI, Insurance and related industries will be an added advantage.

o Good planning and organization skills with the ability to deliver effectively under strict deadlines

o Excellent communication, presentation and customer service skills.

o Proficiency in the use of MS Office software applications

o Team worker with great attention to detail

o Results oriented, self-driven with a proven performance track record.









