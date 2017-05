Banking Jobs in Kenya - Kenya Commercial Bank

The above positions are demanding roles which the bank will provide a competitive package for the successful candidate. If you believe you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the criteria given above, please submit your application with a detailed CV, stating your current position, remuneration level, e-mail address and telephone contacts quoting the Job reference and title in the subject field torecruitment@kcb.co.ke

To be considered your application must be received May 19, 2017.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

NB: