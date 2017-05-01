BAHATI takes his prayer partner to his grandfather to seek for blessings (PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 06:52
Tuesday, 09 May 2017 - Celebrated gospel singer, Bahati, may soon marry his prayer partner, Diana Marua.
This is after he took her to his grandfather to seek for blessings.
Bahati posted the photo saying,
“After So Many Days of Prayer #PrayerPartners - I took her to my GrandpA Aniambie kama ako Sawa Tufanye harusi GUESS WHAT GRANDPA SAID”
