Assistant Project Manager Job in Kenya

Assistant Project Manager

Our client, Powerhive East Africa Ltd (www.powerhive.com) is a technology venture that partners with utilities and independent power producers to provide access to productive, affordable, and reliable micro grid electricity for millions of rural homes and business around the globe.

They are seeking to recruit a highly talented professional to fill in the following position in their Nairobi office:

Responsibilities

· Reporting to the Project Manager, the Assistant Project Manager will be responsible for providing support to the Project Manager on operational duties to facilitate business development.

· Supervising tasks assigned to project workers as instructed by the Project Manager

· Keeping records of all information related to project for documentation, clarification and presentation to management

· Providing technical support to solve problems encountered in domestic installations and troubleshooting the field problems.

· Supporting customer and site acquisition processes

· Supporting in monitoring expenditure on project works to ensure adherence to budget estimates

· Assisting in safety and quality management during project works

· Completing sub – valuations/comparisons of bids, scope review and other project tasks upon request

· Monitoring materials usage during construction

Qualifications

· A bachelor’s degree in any relevant field

· A post-graduate training or qualification in project management

· At least 3 years’ experience in project supervision

· Proficiency in design tools including AutoCAD and ArchiCAD

· Proficiency in GIS Software such as Mapinfo and Google Earth

· Proficiency in Project Management software such as MS Project

· Ability to multitask

· Good communication and team working skills

· Excellent report writing and presentation skills

How to Apply