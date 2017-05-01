Assistant Office Administrator Job in Kenya (31K)

Assistant Office Administrator

JG “K”

Salary Info: Basic Salary – 31,020; House Allowance – 12,800; Commuter Allowance 5,000

Duties and Responsibilities

· Recording dictation in shorthand and transcribing it in typewritten form

· Typing from drafts, manuscripts or recording from dictation machines

· Processing data and managing e-office

· Ensuring security of office records; documents and equipment; including classified materials

· Preparing responses to simple routine correspondence

· Attending to visitors/clients

· Management of office protocol; managing of office petty cash; handling telephone calls and appointments

· Operating office equipment

Requirements

· Possession of a Diploma in Secretarial Studies from the Kenya National Examinations Council or a Diploma in

· Business and Office Management or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution

· Served in the grade of Assistant Office Administrator 2 or any other relevant and comparable position for a minimum period of three (3) years

· The following qualifications from the Kenya National Examination Council: (i) Shorthand II (80 w.p.m.) (ii)

· Typewriting III (minimum 50 w.p.m.)/Computerized Document Processing III (iii) Office Practice II (iv)

· Business English II /Communications I (v)Commerce II (vi) Secretarial Duties II

· Proficiency in Computer Applications

· Good administration and organization skills

· Interpersonal and good public relations skills

· Good written and verbal communication skills

· Ability to multi-task

How to Apply

All applicants should attach copies of current clearances from CID, HELB, KRA, EACC and from any of the Credit Reference Bureaus to their application. Applications in a sealed envelope together with the detailed curriculum vitae, copies of academic and professional certificates, national identity card, testimonials, clearances and any other relevant supporting documents clearly marked the post applied for on the right hand side of the envelope should be addressed to:

THE CLERK COUNTY ASSEMBLY OF NYERI

P.O. BOX 162-10100

NYERI

So as to be received on or before Wednesday 7th June, 2017.

All the positions are on Permanent and Pensionable terms. Only qualified and shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.