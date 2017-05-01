As RUTO diarrhoeas about KALONZO’s son, see where his daughter, JUNE, works! This is an insult

Monday May 15, 2017 - Last week, Deputy President William Ruto was among senior Jubilee Government scavengers who criticised Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, for appointing his son, Kennedy Kalonzo, to the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) in Arusha, Tanzania.





Ruto, who was speaking in Kilgoris, said that it was wrong for Kalonzo to nominate his son and that the Opposition should be a shamed of their acts and stop lecturing Jubilee on tribalism or nepotism.





“They are shameless.”





“One proposes the brother, another son, and..



