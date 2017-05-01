As RAILA says he has the backing of 10 million, UHURU says he has the support of 45 million Kenyans.

Sunday May 21, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has castigated National Super Alliance Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, for trying to divide Kenyans with his mantra of ‘10 Million Strong’.





Addressing a highly charged rally in Isiolo County on Saturday, Uhuru said that dividing regions along ethnic lines will not help NASA leaders ascend to power in August.





Uhuru said he is the President of 45 million Kenyans and he is not a tribal leader of some few Kenyans.





Uhuru also said that it is unfortunate the opposition continues to..



