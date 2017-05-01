As RAILA ODINGA targets 10 million votes, UHURU says he is targeting 11 million votes in August.

Friday May 19, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has said it is targeting 11 million votes to win the August 8 th polls.





According to a report shared on social media, JP’s strategists have advised Uhuru and his Deputy, William Ruto, to reshuffle regional point men countrywide.





The strategists argue that old Jubilee Party point men messed up Jubilee primaries in a humiliating exercise that was supposed to run like clockwork.





Changing the regional pillars is a move to..



