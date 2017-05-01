As RAILA ODINGA continues with his ugali politics, see what UHURU is doing with VLADIMIR PUTIN

Monday May 15, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on China to tackle a widening trade deficit with African countries.





In an interview with the Financial Times on Sunday , Uhuru who is attending an Economic Summit in Beijing said China must rebalance the skewed trade balance with Africa.





In 2015, the most recent year for which there is reliable data, Africa’s 54 countries recorded a $34bn deficit with China on total trade of $172bn, according to the China-Africa Research Initiative (CARI) at Johns Hopkins University.





Uhuru said China must allow African goods to access Chinese markets to benefit Africans.





“As with any country, the. . . trade deficit is an issue of concern and we will be pushing to see how we...



