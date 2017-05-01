As RAILA loiters in Israel, see what UHURU is doing in UK with Prime Minister THERESA MAY.Politics 06:47
Thursday May 11, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta met United Kingdom Prime Minister, Theresa May, on Thursday and the two discussed bilateral issues affecting their countries.
Uhuru, who, was donning a black Italian suit, met May at the historical 10th Downing Street in London.
In their two hour meeting, Uhuru sought a pact to guarantee Kenyan exports on a duty-free quota-free basis after the country exits from the European Union.
“It is Kenya’s desire to...
