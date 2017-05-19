Are you ready? Jubilee politicians begin branding choppers at Wilson Airport - PHOTOs

Friday, May 19, 2017 - After the grueling part primaries, Jubilee politicians are gearing up to start their campaigns ahead of the August polls in earnest.





They are not only raring to hit the ground running but also keen to take over the skies as these choppers being branded attest.





Among the politicians who have had choppers branded include Meru Senatorial aspirant Mithika Lenturi, Kirinyaga Women Rep Wangui wa Ngirichi and Embakasi East parliamentary aspirant, Francis Mureithi.





The official campaigns are scheduled to commence on May 28 and end on August 5 according to IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati.





A chartered chopper costs between Sh170, 000 and Sh 200,000 per hour depending on distance and duration of hire while branding is charged at Sh100,000 for every five days.





Check out the photos in the next page



