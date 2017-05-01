Are TV girls jinxed? The marriage of another Kenyan TV girl goes to the dogs

Are TV girls jinxed? The marriage of another Kenyan TV girl goes to the dogsEditor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Media News 08:37
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 - Former Ebru TV anchor, Kamene Goro, has broken up with her South African fiancé and she is now back in Kenya after their affair hit a snag.
Kamene had moved to Arusha where her fiancé was staying to start new married life with him after dating for over two years.
Last year, Kamene held a pre-wedding in Arusha where her fiancé proposed to her with a gold ring as they waited to walk down the aisle in a white wedding that was planned to take place in Italy.
However, things have gone south and she is back to the Country.
It’s alleged that Kamene’s fiancé changed all of a sudden.
He started assaulting her and cheating on her with...
