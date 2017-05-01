Are TV girls jinxed? The marriage of another Kenyan TV girl goes to the dogs

Tuesday, 30 May 2017 - Former Ebru TV anchor, Kamene Goro, has broken up with her South African fiancé and she is now back in Kenya after their affair hit a snag.

Kamene had moved to Arusha where her fiancé was staying to start new married life with him after dating for over two years.


Last year, Kamene held a pre-wedding in Arusha where her fiancé proposed to her with a gold ring as they waited to walk down the aisle in a white wedding that was planned to take place in Italy.


However, things have gone south and she is back to the Country.

It’s alleged that Kamene’s fiancé changed all of a sudden.

He started assaulting her and cheating on her with...

