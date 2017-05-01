Apana tambua serikali! Son of slain Muslim cleric, ABDI ROGO, flaunts his teenage gang (PHOTOs)

Friday, 19 May 2017 - The son of slain Muslim Cleric, Abdi Rogo, who was murdered by security agencies for recruiting the youth to extremist groups, is among the leaders of a lethal teenage gang called Wakali Wenza that operates in Mombasa.





The teenage gang is behind r@p3 and car-jackings in Mombasa.





The gang is feared by residents of Mombasa and few dare discuss the gang members in public.





They kill without mercy and torture police informers to death.





Abdi Rogo’s son who vowed to revenge his father’s death flaunted members of his gang, the dread Wakali Wenza.





Haogopi serikali.





