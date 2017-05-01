Any Kenyan who vandalises SGR will be sentenced to death and I will sign his death - UHURU says

...case of vandalism of a section of the railway in Mariakani that almost delayed the launch of the Sh327 billion project.





Uhuru also directed Kenya Railways to charge passengers travelling between Nairobi and Mombasa Sh700 in economy class.





Kenya Railways had initially announced a Sh900 fare for economy class and Sh3,000 for business class.





The launch of the train was attended by top Chinese and Kenyan Government officials.





President Kenyatta, accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, and Deputy William Ruto were among 1,200 passengers who boarded the train to Nairobi.





