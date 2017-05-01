Any Kenyan who vandalises SGR will be sentenced to death and I will sign his death - UHURU says

Wednesday May 31, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued a stern warning today to Kenyans who will be caught vandalising the Standard Gauge Railway.





Speaking when he commissioned the 472 kilometre railway line that will connect Nairobi to the Port of Mombasa, Uhuru said he will commission the execution of people convicted of vandalising the railway and sabotaging the economy.





His warning shot followed a..



