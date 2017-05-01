Another pretty Kayole LADY who is part of the Gaza Gang killed like a dog by cops (PHOTOs)

Sunday, 28 May 2017 - Another pretty lady from Kayole who was part of the dreaded Gaza gang has been shot dead.





Marsha Minaj, who was bragging on social media how she is the manager of the Gaza Gang, had been warned by popular cop, Hessy, to reform but she showed him the middle finger and said that she’s untouchable.





Marsha happens to be a close friend of Clea, the s3xy lady who was shot dead about three weeks ago.





Just like Clea, Marsha Minaj was a dangerous gangster who was behind spate of crimes in Kayole.





