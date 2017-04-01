Another MP ditches Jubilee and joins RAILA ODINGA’s NASA after unveiling of line-up

Hamisi Member of Parliament, Charles Gimose, has ditched President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party.





Gimose quit Jubilee and joined Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula-led Ford Kenya Party which is a member of the National Super Alliance (NASA) whose Presidential candidate is none other than former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





Gimose, who joined Jubilee Party last year, made an about-turn even after he had been offered a place in the party’s campaign coordination team, which he turned down.





His move comes days after unveiling of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as NASA Presidential candidate with Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate.





“Those who are spreading propaganda that I am in Jubilee are misguided. They have lacked an agenda to campaign on. I am a member of Ford Kenya, which is in NASA, and that is where I will defend my seat,” Gimose said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST